Artsakh’s prosecutors question President Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he’s been questioned by law enforcement agencies.

The president said he was questioned as a witness by detectives of the Artsakh’s prosecution as part of an ongoing criminal case launched under Article 312 – Overthrowing Constitutional Order.

“Given the importance of this case, I said everything I know over the questions that were asked to me and I reiterated my readiness to participate in the proceedings as required by law in the future”, he said.

President Harutyunyan added that he will “present answers to some questions” to the public given the public demand on revealing the circumstances of the 2020 war.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan