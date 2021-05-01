Iraqi lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. A delegation of lawmakers from the Iraqi parliament’s foreign relations committee visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the Armenian parliament’s press service reported.

The Iraqi lawmakers laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and held a moment of silence in honor of the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. Then the delegation toured the Armenian Genocide Museum Institute.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan