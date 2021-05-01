‘I will always continue to support this beautiful country’ – Kim Kardashian tells Armenian President

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Kim Kardashian West has said she will always continue supporting her ancestral homeland Armenia.

The Armenian-American superstar tweeted to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian in response to the latter’s thank-you letter regarding Kardashian’s efforts in achieving the US recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“Thank u President Sarkissian 4 always taking the time to educate me further on Armenia. Thank u ANCA & all Armenian groups along w every Armenian who fought 4 this day of recognition. I’m happy I could help raise awareness &will always continue to support this beautiful country,” Kardashian tweeted.

“Great job, @KimKardashian! You & your family have a huge impact not only in the US but worldwide & it was fantastic to see how your influence &actions played an important role in an int recognition of the Genocide Thanks Kim for your tireless efforts, sincere devotion &commitment,” the Armenian President earlier tweeted.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan