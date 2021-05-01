Coronavirus: 532 new cases recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 1 , ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Center of Disease Control and Prevention says 532 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 216,596.

4430 tests were performed in the past day.

980 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 199,115.

20 people died, raising the death toll to 4128. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1020 other individuals (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of May 1, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 12,333.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan