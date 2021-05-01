Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 May

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-04-21

LONDON, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 April:

The price of aluminum stood at $2429.50, copper price stood at $9983.00, lead price stood at $2116.50, nickel price stood at $17457.00, tin price stood at $28745.00, zinc price stood at $2945.00, molybdenum price up by 0.61% to $25574.00, cobalt price up by 1.40% to $47100.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.








