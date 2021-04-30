Chiefs of General Staffs of Armed Forces of Armenia, Russia discuss partnership issues

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan met with the delegation led by Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia/First Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov on April 29 in Moscow, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

Issues of strategic partnership were discussed during the meeting.