Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-04-21

YEREVAN, 30 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 520.69 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.33 drams to 629.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.95 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.53 drams to 724.02 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 156.45 drams to 29507.77 drams. Silver price up by 7.00 drams to 440.03 drams. Platinum price up by 19.08 drams to 20356.53 drams.