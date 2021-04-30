Converse Bank: Another cashback campaign dedicated yet to another holiday

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Converse Bank is launching another promotion campaign for its clients.

“We value the trust our partners and clients have in the Bank. We congratulate you on May 1 - Workers' Day and invite our clients who are paid their salaries under the corporate salary agreement with the Bank, to make non-cash purchases on May 1-2 and take advantage of the cashback opportunity in the amount of up to 20,000 AMD", Converse Bank reported.

Promotional campaigns will be held periodically. The bank will regularly come up with new beneficial and attractive offers to encourage its clients.

