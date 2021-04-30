Bees Airline launches Kiev-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The Ukrainian Bees Airline low-cost airline launched flights between Ukraine and Armenia on April 29.

The commercial director of the airline Oleksandr Dzhydzhora was one of the passengers on the first flight.

Dzhydzhora said at a news conference that the return flight from Yerevan to Kiev has already taken place.

“Opening the flight to Yerevan is a significant event for us, we love this country very much and we want as many Ukrainians as possible to have the chance to get to know Armenia. We’ve arranged the flights in a way so that Ukrainians are able to visit Armenia for 3 days or a week and visit the historic-cultural sites, try the wonderful cuisine. We expect tourists from Armenia in the same way. We offer Armenians affordable flight, to be in Kiev, in other cities of Ukraine, to have good time, get to know the culture and of course focus on the cuisine and drinks,” Dzhydzhora said.

Sky Service Director Arsen Babajanyan, the main partner of Bees Airline in Armenia, said that this is a good opportunity for the Armenian community of Ukraine to travel to Armenia with affordable flights.

“The airline flies to several European directions. Namely to Cyprus, Bulgaria, Greece. Summer is ahead, the holiday season, and these three countries I mentioned are active tourism destinations. The Bees Airline has Boeing 737-800 planes, which are known for their comfort,” he said, adding that the flights are carried out from Kiev’s Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany).

The Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays.

Sales and Booking specialist Shushan Avetisyan said a one –way ticket without luggage for the upcoming May 3 flight costs 45,000 drams, and 74,000 for a round-trip ticket.

The airline plans to operate the Odessa-Yerevan-Odessa flight in the beginning of summer.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan