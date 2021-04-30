Second COVID-19 patient in a month jumps out of Yerevan hospital window

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. A 77-year old man jumped to his death from the window of his hospital room where he was being treated for COVID-19 since April 17, according to the health ministry. This is the second incident in a month when a COVID-19 patient is jumping to his death in Yerevan.

The man was in the hospital room together with his wife, who was also being treated for COVID-19.

According to the health ministry, “there were no issues during the course of the treatment, the patient was carrying out all instructions of doctors and received proper treatment. Experts did not observe any mental deviations.”

Police are at the scene.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan