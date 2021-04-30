COVID-19: Chinese vaccine en route to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. With the support of the Chinese government, a batch of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 has been sent on April 30 from Beijing to Yerevan, the Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Fan Yong said in a statement on Facebook.

“Hard times reveal true friends who jointly fight against the pandemic,” the statement said.

Earlier the Armenian health minister Anahit Avanesyan had said that 100,000 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac will be supplied to Armenia in the first week of May.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan