Armenian President sends gratitude letter to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of gratitude to Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“US President Joe Biden joined the US Congress and recognized the Armenian Genocide, emphasizing that “what has taken place should never happen again”. We are sincerely grateful to all those who did that through dedication, energy and moral or other support and contributed to the restoration of justice.

You and your team have always raised that the barbarism committed against the Armenian people was a genocide. Committed to your values, you did everything for achieving the official recognition and commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.

Thank you, Mrs. Speaker”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan