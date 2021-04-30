Armenian President congratulates King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on birthday

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on the occasion of the 75th birthday, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highlighted the friendly relations between Armenia and Sweden and the King’s great contribution to the development of these relations.

“I hope we will further deepen and strengthen the mutual partnership between the two countries with joint efforts for the benefit of our peoples”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan