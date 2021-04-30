Bees airline launches Kiev-Yerevan flights
YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Bees airline launched flights from Kiev to Yerevan from April 30.
The Kiev (Zhuliany) – Yerevan – Kiev (Zhuliany) flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays, the Armenia International Airports reported.
