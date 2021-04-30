Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

Bees airline launches Kiev-Yerevan flights

Bees airline launches Kiev-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Bees airline launched flights from Kiev to Yerevan from April 30.

The Kiev (Zhuliany) – Yerevan – Kiev (Zhuliany) flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays, the Armenia International Airports reported.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration