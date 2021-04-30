EEU travel app showing test results could include vaccination info

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. One of the main topics of discussion at the Eurasian Economic Union’s intergovernmental council session remains the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially now when a third wave has hit Europe, Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told his counterparts during the ongoing session in Kazan.

“It is necessary to take joint actions that would allow us to suppress the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

He praised the Travel without COVID-19 mobile app system which allows travelers to have their test results entered into the database through certified labs and use it when leaving the country. “So far Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Russia are fully participating in the project. We hope that Kazakhstan will also join us soon.”

Mishustin said the system must be developed so that people can also enter data about their vaccination.

Earlier, the Russian PM had thanked EDB’s Tigran Sargsyan for the COVID-19 travel app.

