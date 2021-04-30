Artsakh to have 30-35 hectares of new forests

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. A nursery of forest tree species and 30-35 hectares of new forests will be created in Artsakh, the Armenian Minister of Environment Romanos Petrosyan told ARMENPRESS. Petrosyan visited Artsakh recently and said that as a result of agreements between the authorities of Artsakh and Armenia, the Hayantar governmental forestry organization has already launched the work for creating the nursery.

The nursery will be a 500 square meter greenhouse.

The new forest will be created as part of the 10 Million Trees agreement, with Hayantar and its Artsakhi counterpart having reached an agreement on donating 100,000 trees.

Hayantar will hold training and consulting for its Artsakhi counterparts.

The new forest is planned to be created in the Martakert region.

Speaking about the initiative of releasing trout into the Sarsang reservoir, Petrosyan says the goal is first of all within the framework of the restoration processes of Artsakh, as well as restoring the reserve of Sevan and the development of the trout population. Over 40,000 trout fish were released into the reservoir.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan