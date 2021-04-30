LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-04-21
08:54, 30 April, 2021
LONDON, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 April:
The price of aluminum up by 1.33% to $2429.50, copper price up by 1.62% to $9983.00, lead price up by 0.91% to $2116.50, nickel price up by 1.13% to $17457.00, tin price up by 3.75% to $28745.00, zinc price up by 0.65% to $2945.00, molybdenum price stood at $25419.00, cobalt price stood at $46450.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version