Armenian acting FM, French parliamentarians refer to issues of regional security and peace

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian received on April 29 members of the French National Assembly Guy Teissier, François Pupponi, Valérie Boyer, Marguerite Deprez-Audebert and Xavier Breton.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, Ara Ayvazian expressed satisfaction for the solidarity with the Armenian people and the great contribution of the French parliamentarians to the promotion of the friendly agenda between Armenia and France. Acting FM Ayvazian noted that such a high level of French representation at the commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide is a reaffirmation of France's unwavering commitment to universal values and dignity.

Ara Ayvazian and the French parliamentarians exchanged views on a number of issues on the Armenian-French bilateral agenda. The sides saluted the close cooperation on parliamentary platforms.

During the meeting the sides referred to issues of regional peace and security. Ara Ayvazian drew the attention of the French parliamentarians on the humanitarian situation created in Artsakh as a result of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression and the social-economic problems facing the population of Artsakh.

The acting Foreign Minister of Armenia thanked the French parliamentarians for supporting the population of Artsakh during and after the war.