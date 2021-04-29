Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

Republican Party of Armenia, Fatherland Party to participate in elections in coalition

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS.  The Republican Party of Armenia will participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, ARMENPRESS reports Vice President of the Party Armen Ashotyan announced after the session of the Supreme Body of the Party.

‘’Based on the discussions on possible formats of participation, a decision was made to form a coalition with Fatherland Party’’, Ashotyan said.

The Fatherland Party is led by former NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan.








