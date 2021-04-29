Relations with Russia were, are and will be good – Pashinyan gives interview to Izvestia

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. It's important that the upcoming early parliamentary elections in Armenia are free and legitimate, ARMENPRESS reports caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told ''Izvestia''.

Answering a question about his relations with acting Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, Pashinyan noted that he has no and will never have any disagreements with Tigran Avinyan or other members of his political team. Pashinyan emphasized that he and Tigran Avinyan are politically like-minded.

Speaking about prospects of relations between Yerevan and Moscow following the upcoming elections, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that it's an issue that does not even need any discussions. ''Our relations with Russia were, are and will be good'', Pashinyan emphasized.