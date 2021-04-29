Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

So far Azerbaijan has failed to implement very important point of November 9 declaration – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS.  Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan again referred to the issue of the Armenian war prisoners in a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Kazan. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan notes that so far Azerbaijan has failed to implement a very important point of the November 9 trilateral declaration.

''It's about the return of POWs, hostages and other detainees. And I want to express gratitude for the efforts the Russian Federation makes to solve this issue'', Pashinyan said.








