YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan again referred to the issue of the Armenian war prisoners in a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Kazan. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan notes that so far Azerbaijan has failed to implement a very important point of the November 9 trilateral declaration.

''It's about the return of POWs, hostages and other detainees. And I want to express gratitude for the efforts the Russian Federation makes to solve this issue'', Pashinyan said.