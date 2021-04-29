Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-04-21

YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.82 drams to 520.63 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.75 drams to 630.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.01 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.59 drams to 725.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 152.99 drams to 29664.22 drams. Silver price down by 6.25 drams to 433.03 drams. Platinum price down by 435.91 drams to 20337.45 drams.