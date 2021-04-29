Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Armenia next week

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Armenia and then Azerbaijan in May, his spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

Lavrov will be in Yerevan May 5-6, and in Baku May 10-11, she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








