Pashinyan participates in EEU prime ministerial meeting
YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union’s intergovernmental council in the Russian city of Kazan.
Several items on the agenda of the EEU Inter-Governmental Council session were discussed, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
