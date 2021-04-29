Moscow highly values allied and strategic relations with Yerevan: PM Mishustin tells Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tasked the inter-governmental commission to prepare new initiatives for increasing the trade turnover and mutual investments with Armenia.

During the meeting with Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on April 29, PM Mishustin said the coronavirus pandemic has affected the dynamics of the bilateral trade as last year the joint trade turnover declined by nearly 10%, comprising about 2,3 billion dollars, reports TASS.

“Of course, we are not satisfied with this situation. I propose to task our inter-governmental commission to prepare new initiatives for the increase of trade turnover with Armenia, the growth of mutual investments”, the Russian PM said, conveying the greetings of President Vladimir Putin to Pashinyan. “First of all I want to convey the warm greetings and best wishes of Russian President Vladimir Putin to you”, he said.

PM Mishustin said Moscow assesses as high the brotherly relations with Yerevan which are of allied and strategic nature. He said the statements adopted by the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders following the stop of the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh, have opened great opportunities for joint work.

“It’s first of all the unblocking of all economic and transportation ties, the creation of new infrastructure routes. This in turn will create conditions for the sustainable development of the South Caucasian region”, the Russian PM said.

