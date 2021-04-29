New Ambassador of Japan presents credentials to Armenia’s President

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Masanori Fukushima presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian on April 29, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, wishing success to his responsible mission. Sarkissian said he warmly remembers his visit to Japan for participation to the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor, and has asked the Ambassador to convey his greetings to Emperor Naruhito.

President Sarkissian said Armenia attaches importance to the deepening of relations with Japan, adding that both countries can do much more for expanding the bilateral ties in a number of areas. He emphasized that there is a great mutually-beneficial cooperation potential in particular in the fields of energy, including nuclear energy and nuclear security, high technologies, education and culture.

The Japanese Ambassador in his turn noted that it’s an honor for him to start a diplomatic mission in Armenia. He expressed confidence that despite the challenges caused by the war and the pandemic Armenia will move on a development path, and Japan is ready to support friendly Armenia. He assured that he will make all efforts for deepening the Armenian-Japanese relations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan