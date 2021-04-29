Armenia’s caretaker PM arrives in Kazan on working visit

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in the Russian city of Kazan on a two-day working visit to take part in the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on Facebook, sharing respective photos of the arrival.

Pashinyan will also visit Kazan’s Innopolis innovate city and technology park during the working visit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan