Armenian President hosts French parliamentary delegation

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received a French parliamentary delegation led by Guy Teissier, Vice-President of the French National Assembly’s Armenia-France Friendship Group and Chairman of the France-Artsakh Friendship Caucus, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The delegation consists of Senator, Vice-President of the French Senate’s Armenia-France Friendship Group and Founding Member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Caucus Valérie Boyer, MPs Jacqueline Dubois, Francois Pupponi and Xavier Breton.

“I am glad for your visit to Armenia and Artsakh, and I am doubly happy and know that you are the good friends of Armenia”, the Armenian President said while welcoming the guests at the Presidential Palace.

Guy Teissier in turn stated that he and his colleagues have long been the friends of Armenia and Artsakh, and noted that their number could be much more because Armenia has many friends in France. He said the adoption of the resolutions by the French Senate and the National Assembly on the need to recognize the Republic of Artsakh is the outcome of their long fight.

Guy Teissier said during the recent war they were sharing the grief and sufferings of the Armenian people, because, he added, that France as well has seen many wars, passed through difficult trials and had millions of losses.

The French parliamentary delegation representatives presented their impressions from the visit to Artsakh. They highlighted talking about the war, its consequences, as well as raising awareness within the international community.

The French lawmakers said they will continue supporting and assisting Armenia and Artsakh.

The Armenian President thanked the French MPs for their activities and stated that the friendship of Armenia and France is multilayered as it covers the history, values, culture of the two peoples, individuals who have created and continue creating that history. According to President Sarkissian, in the 21st century, power, strength are connected with the development of modern technologies, education and science, therefore, he stressed the need for joint efforts aimed at making Armenia an advanced and strong country.

