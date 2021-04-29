Yerevan City Hall condemns vandalism targeting Gandhi statue

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall condemns the desecration of the Mahatma Gandhi statue, Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS.

“We condemn this act,” he said.

Karapetyan expressed hope that law enforcement agencies will give an appropriate assessment to the vandalism.

Yerevan police earlier said they are investigating the vandalism which targeted the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Armenian capital.

The statue has been damaged in the incident, police told ARMENPRESS. “Materials are now being filed at the police precinct.”

The statue of the leader of India’s independence movement stands in a park at the Halabyan-Margaryan intersection.

Various news outlets published photos showing the statue on fire overnight.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan