Catholicos of All Armenians departs for US

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, departed for the United States on April 29, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reports.

His Holiness Garegin II will meet with the Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of US and the Diocesan Council.

Garegin II will also meet with the philanthropists of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to discuss the programs implemented with their assistance.

Meetings with other people and organizations are also expected during which the consequences of the recent Artsakh war and the current challenges will be touched upon.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan