Meetings of Armenian, Azerbaijani NSS chiefs over POW issue taking place regularly – Melkonyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The heads of the Armenian and Azerbaijani national security services are meeting regularly aimed at solving the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war who are held captive in Azerbaijan. In addition to the direct meetings, there is also a phone contact, Deputy Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Stepan Melkonyan told reporters in the Parliament, asked whether the talks over the return of the POWs continue or not.

“Meetings are taking place regularly for giving a solution to the issue relating to the prisoners of war”, he said.

Mr. Melkonyan stated that last such meeting took place about a month ago, but, he noted, that this doesn’t mean that there is no contact. “Besides the direct meetings, there is also a phone contact”, he said.

On January 9, 2021, Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Armen Abazyan had a working meeting with Director of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Ali Nagiyev in the neutral border zone adjacent to Yeraskh community of Armenia’s Ararat province. During the meeting issues relating to the exchange of prisoners of war and the search for the missing in action were discussed. Another meeting also took place on January 10.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan