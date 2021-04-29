Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

Hovhannes Hovsepyan elected President of Boxing Federation of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Hovhannes Hovsepyan is the new President of the Boxing Federation of Armenia. Before the voting began, 2 of the 4 candidates withdrew, leaving retired boxer Israel Hakobkokhyan as the only competition for Hovespyan - who serves as the President of the Armenian National Boxing Federation.

IBF representative Yuri Zaytsev was in attendance at the event.

Hovsepyan vowed to elevate Armenian boxing to a “new global level”.

From the registered 95 voters, 92 cast ballots. Hovsepyan beat Hakobkokhyan with 67/10 votes, with another 15 ballots declared invalid.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 








