Secretary Blinken notes importance of continuing efforts by OSCE MG Co-Chairs during talk with Azerbaijani President

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 28, Blinken’s Spokesperson Ned Price said.

The US Secretary of State and the Azerbaijani President discussed a range of issues.

“The Secretary underscored the importance of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. The Secretary noted the importance of continuing efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to negotiate a lasting political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict benefiting all people in the region”, the spokesperson stated.

