One more type of Converse Bank lending made available on the SME online lending platform

Converse Bank has expanded the list of lending products for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), now available on the online platform: https://sme.conversebank.am/.

Small and medium-sized businesses now have the opportunity to obtain loans within the framework of the Bank’s Bridge Online lending product, to replenish working capital or finance short-term liquidity.

Bridge Online lending is one of the best short-term financing instruments for small and medium enterprises, which differs from other similar products on the market primarily with its flexibility. It allows the customers to plan their income and, accordingly, choose the repayment period: the shorter the repayment period, the lower the interest rate.

It should be noted that the platform was launched a few days ago, giving businesses the opportunity to obtain online financing without having to visit the Bank, by following a few simple steps offered in the link above.

