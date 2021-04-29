Artsakh records 3 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. 3 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,664.

70 coronavirus tests have been carried out on April 28, the ministry of healthcare of Artsakh said.

A death case from coronavirus, the first in the past 6 months, has been registered.

Currently, 28 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals.

On April 19 the vaccinations against COVID-19 have launched in Artsakh.

