International activeness increases optimism over return of POWs – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assesses the international community’s activeness over the return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan with optimism.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Pashinyan said Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill its commitments on returning the captured persons.

“We can state that this fact is becoming a matter of the international agenda, and I want to note that yesterday the European Union has released a very important statement, clearly recording that Azerbaijan must return all captured persons regardless of the circumstances of their arrest”, Pashinyan said, adding that this statement also made a reference to the ongoing processes in the European Court of Human Rights, which adds a legal component to the political statement, which, according to him, is highly important.

“I want to note that the recent international activeness over the issues of the prisoners of war, is very important and increases the optimism that we will have concrete results on this issue. We need to be maximally united, patient and consistent, this issue must definitely get a positive solution”, Pashinyan said.

The European Union made a statement on April 28, calling on Azerbaijan to provide the outstanding information about the Armenian prisoners of war to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which was requested by the Court earlier.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan