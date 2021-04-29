LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.15% to $2397.50, copper price down by 0.71% to $9823.50, lead price up by 1.16% to $2097.50, nickel price up by 1.83% to $17262.00, tin price up by 2.39% to $27706.00, zinc price up by 0.71% to $2926.00, molybdenum price up by 1.32% to $25419.00, cobalt price stood at $46450.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.