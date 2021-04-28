Agreement remains in force – Avinyan about expecting 1 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The agreement of receiving 1 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine remains in force, ARMENPRESS reports acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said in an interview with reporters following being vaccinated with AstraZeneca, answering the question if the agreement reached between Nikol Pashiyan and Vladimir Putin remains in force.

''Yes, that agreement is in force. And some process are taking place. We will use all possible windows to ensure a serious number of vaccines for this year's vaccinations'', Avinyan said.

Acting Healthcare Minister of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan reminded that two days ago the second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Armenia for 14 thousands citizens. Avanesyan noted that it's impossible to get all together and all countries receive it step by step.