Government aims to vaccinate as many as possible citizens – Armenian acting Deputy PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is interested that as many as possible citizens get vaccinated and the state-policy in this direction will be persuading and encouraging more and more people to do that, ARMENPRESS reports acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said in an interview with reporters following being vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine.

Tigran Avinyan, acting Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan, her husband and sister, General Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Artavazd Vanyan got vaccinated with AstraZeneca. They will receive the second dose after two months.