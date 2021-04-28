Nikol Pashinyan, French parliamentarians discuss situation in Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation of French parliamentarians led by France-Armenia Friendship Group Vice President, Chairman of France-Artsakh Friendship Circle Guy Teissier, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

''Armenia highly appreciates the fact that France always stands with Armenia. The visits of high-level legislative and executive delegations to Armenia in a difficult period for us and participation in April 24 commemoration events are very important. They show the solidarity of friendly France with Armenia and Artsakh, the traditional Armenian-French relations and common democratic values. I recorded this fact also in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron’', Pashinyan said, emphasizing the role of France in the international recognition process of the Armenian Genocide.

Pashinyan thanked the guests for their personal efforts for submitting the resolution on returning Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan to parliamentary debates.

Guy Teissier noted that throughout its history France has undergone difficult challenges and devastating wars and well understands and shares the pain of the Armenian people. According to him, it's a shame that Azerbaijan does not respect the law of war and does not release the Armenian hostages and just for that reason they have submitted the above-mentioned resolution to parliamentary debates. Guy Teissier said that despite the difficult challenges, there is always hope for revival of Armenia and Artsakh and France will support it by all means, adding that the adoption of the resolution by the French National Assembly on December 3 on the necessity to recognize the Republic of Artsakh was also for that purpose.

The representatives of the French parliamentary delegation shared their impressions from the visit to Artsakh, saying that they also visited the Servicemen Rehabilitation Center. They noted that they were shocked by what they saw at Yerablur and Stepanakert cemetery, that they were deeply saddened by the loss of all Armenian families, and at the same time impressed by their contacts in Armenia and Artsakh, including with young people who were full of hope and faith in the future.

Nikol Pashinyan discussed with the members of the French parliamentary delegation issues related to the situation around Artsakh. They also touched upon the steps taken to resume the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the return of Armenian prisoners of war and the obstacles related to delivery of humanitarian aid to Artsakh created by Azerbaijan, as well as cooperation in providing medical assistance to servicemen.

The French parliamentarians stressed that they will continue to support Armenia and Artsakh, to assist in the process of restoration and development.

"I am impressed by your words and your willingness. We have always felt your support, which is particularly important in this period," said Nikol Pashinyan.