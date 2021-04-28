Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 April

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-04-21

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-04-21

YEREVAN, 28 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.48 drams to 519.81 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.58 drams to 627.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.95 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.51 drams to 721.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 153.13 drams to 29817.21 drams. Silver price up by 2.52 drams to 439.28 drams. Platinum price up by 198.28 drams to 20773.36 drams.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration