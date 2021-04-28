Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-04-21

YEREVAN, 28 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.48 drams to 519.81 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.58 drams to 627.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.95 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.51 drams to 721.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 153.13 drams to 29817.21 drams. Silver price up by 2.52 drams to 439.28 drams. Platinum price up by 198.28 drams to 20773.36 drams.