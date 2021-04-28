Armenia Deputy PM, health minister get AstraZeneca shots

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and caretaker Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday with cameras rolling in an attempt to reassure the public that the inoculation is safe.

Avinyan told reporters that they got the AstraZeneca shot because most fake news are being circulated about this very vaccine.

Armenia is currently using the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus. The Sputnik V is available only to at-risk persons and health workers below the age of 54, while anyone above the age of 18 can get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan