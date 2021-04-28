Armenia to have new strategy for reproductive health

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan had a meeting with the representatives of the Office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) in Armenia, the ministry told Armenpress.

A number of strategic directions, the programs to be implemented in 2021 were discussed during the meeting.

Starting from reproductive health to demographic issues, maternity-child mortality and other issues were touched upon. In addition, the sides also talked about the strategies which are under development stage.

In particular, Armenia will soon have a new strategy for reproductive health. Given the changes made in the sector, the caretaker minister said citizens, who want to use the medical aid provided by reproductive technologies, are a lot, and the government does everything for expanding the program.

She reminded that following the 44-day war in Artsakh, the families of fallen servicemen can also apply for the program.

As for the demographic figures, the caretaker minister said it was affected not only by the war, but also by the pandemic.

She highlighted the role of the vaccines against COVID-19 in order to be able to stop the spread of the virus and reduce the death cases.

The sides agreed to continue the cooperation in a number of strategic directions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan