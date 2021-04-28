Armenia changes vaccination regulations for COVID-19

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. So far only 2641 vaccinations against COVID-19 were carried out in Armenia, the Deputy Director General of the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention Gayane Sahakyan told a news conference. However, she noted that a daily 4-5% growth in vaccinations is observed.

None of the persons who received vaccinations experienced any serious adverse reactions, she said.

“We’ve only had expected reactions, such as mild fever, general weakness, flu-like symptoms, which subside quickly,” she said.

The vaccination regulations have been changed across the country, and now all persons above the age of 18 are eligible to get the AstraZeneca shot, unlike the previous regulation allowing a certain age group and at-risk people to receive it.

In addition, the polyclinics where the vaccinations are carried out are now working on weekends also.

The Sputnik V vaccine is available for at-risk persons below the age of 54.

Citizens willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus can now apply to any polyclinic across the country, whereas previously they could get the shot only in the polyclinic of their registration.

Also, foreign citizens with residence permits can get the vaccine.

Armenia now uses the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines.

Sahakyan says they are expecting the supplies of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine soon.

“We’ll have other vaccines in the future also,” she said.

