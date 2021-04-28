Caretaker deputy PM, Iran’s ambassador discuss potential directions for further developing ties

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office said in a news release.

Grigoryan highly appreciated the relations with Iran and the existing cooperation in various sectors, emphasizing that Armenia and Iran have a big agenda of bilateral relations.

The Iranian ambassador noted that Armenia is a friend and a brotherly country for them, and that Armenia’s successes are important for Iran as well.

Potential directions for developing the bilateral relations were discussed, addressing the sectors of energy, transport and the economy.

Ideas were exchanged over enhancing the cooperation also within the framework of the EEU and the prospect of Iran entering the union’s market through EEU-member Armenia.

Grigoryan and Zohouri both emphasized the existing big potential for developing bilateral relations and the need for taking joint efforts in this direction. The opportunities for bolstering contacts between the private sectors of both countries were discussed.

Regional developments, as well as the COVID-19 vaccinations were also addressed.

