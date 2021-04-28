New Ambassador of Bulgaria presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Bulgaria to Armenia Kalin Anastasov presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished him success. He said the relations between Armenia and Bulgaria have always been built on firm historical-cultural ties. It was stated that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Bulgaria.

The Ambassador said he will invest maximum efforts to promote the bilateral ties and the cooperation in different spheres of mutual interest.

In turn President Sarkissian noted that the Armenian-Bulgarian relations have a great potential for development and stated that he is expecting the Ambassador will contribute to its utilization with his active works.

The Ambassador handed over the letter of the Bulgarian President to his Armenian counterpart where he reaffirms the invitation sent to Sarkissian to pay an official visit to Bulgaria.

The Armenian President and the Bulgarian Ambassador also discussed the agenda of the bilateral relations, stating that there are great opportunities for implementing joint programs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan