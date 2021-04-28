Armenia records 808 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. 808 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 214,872, the ministry of healthcare reports.

588 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 196,289.

The death toll has risen to 4071 (13 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4807 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 27.

The number of active cases is 13,503.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1009 (1 new such case).

