Road condition
YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed across Armenia as of April 28.
In particular, the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.
Fog is reported in Kapan town of Syunik province.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
