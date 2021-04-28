LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.65% to $2394.00, copper price up by 3.95% to $9894.00, lead price up by 1.54% to $2073.50, nickel price up by 4.67% to $16952.00, tin price up by 0.98% to $27059.00, zinc price up by 3.11% to $2905.50, molybdenum price up by 1.79% to $25089.00, cobalt price down by 6.63% to $46450.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.