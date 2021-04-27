Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 April

Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation process of trilateral agreements

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov. ARMENPRESS reports the sides discussed issues referring to bilateral relations, including high-level contacts in the near future.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation process of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the process of activities of the working group co-chaired by the Deputy PMs of the three countries on unblocking economic and transport communications in the region.








